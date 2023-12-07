UK's new Rwanda bill won't work - former interior minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 13:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's former interior minister Suella Braverman said the government's new Rwanda bill, part of a scheme to try to send thousands of asylum seekers to the East African country, will not work.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rwanda
- Suella Braverman
- East African
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK home secretary set to sign new asylum treaty in Rwanda
UK's Cleverly to travel to Kigali, sign new treaty with Rwanda over asylum plan -PA Media
UK PM Sunak warns Rwanda migration plan will collapse without party unity
UK, Rwanda strike new treaty in attempt to unblock controversial asylum plan
UK PM Sunak faces party revolt after unveiling new Rwanda asylum plan