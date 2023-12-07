HC restrains Delhi govt from organising proposed event in Asola Bhati Sanctuary

The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained the Delhi Government from organising the proposed event Cyclothon and walkathon in the Asola Bhati Sanctuary. The proposed event was challenged and the issue of the safety of participants was also raised in view of a leopard that entered Sainik Farm from the Sanctuary. It has not been caught yet.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said, "Respondents are restrained from organising the proposed event till further orders." The high court had reserved an order on December 5 after hearing the arguments of the parties.

It had been alleged that the proposed event is not well thought out and is being organised without a proper plan. It was also alleged that it is proposed to be organised in the dense forest without proper security arrangements even though the forest habitats leopards.

The counsel for the petitioner also submitted that one leopard entered in Sainik Farm colony and has not been caught. On the other standing counsel for Delhi Government had submitted that the event was well thought out and planned.

During the hearing, the bench noted that despite repeated orders file has not been produced by the forest department. "Standing counsel is unable to explain why," the court said. Advocate Satyakam, standing counsel appeared for the forest Department and submitted that Section 28 of the Wildlife Protection Act provides for the eco-tourism in sanctuaries.

He also dealt with the question, "What is the core zone and buffer zone?" He submitted that You can not have any human intervention in the core zone. He said that yesterday an Officer had told the court that there is no buffer in a Small sanctuary like Asola.

On the other hand, advocate Gautam Narayan, counsel for the petitioner said that there was no clear demarcation of the core or buffer zone in the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary. Advocate Satyakam had submitted that it is well well-thought-out and planned event.

He further submitted that Ecotourism can be permitted in sanctuary on a limited and regulated basis so that it doesn't cause harm to wildlife. Standing counsel submitted that Visitors are allowed to go till Neeli Jheel after getting permission from DFO. 16 km track is there. The proposed walkathon and cyclothon are planned on this track.

It was also submitted that Asola Sanctuary has a load limit of 750 visitors per day. Advocate Satyakam also submitted that we don't know how many people will apply. May be less than 100.

He concluded his arguments saying that the decision has been consciously taken. Eco-tourism plan and management plan are there. On the other hand, Gautam Narayan rebutted that 4-page Advertisement is available on social media.

He submitted that 100 people walking 16 kilometres track in dense forest. Despite the fact there are leopards. The Court asked, "How many are there?"

Standing counsel Satyakam had submitted that There are 8-9 leopards in Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary. They are not counted as Asola is not a tiger reserve. "What If a person is hit," the court asked.

Gautam Narayan submitted that it is not thought out. Leopard is wandering around Sainik Farm. Asola is a home of leopards. There is a difference between zoo, safari and sanctuary. Jim Corbett is a national park. Clear demarcation, Narayan submitted.

In Asola Sanctuary there is no demarcation. Where is the plan, where is demarcation, he raised questions. Advocate Narayan submitted that the Track is within the dense forest which is used by the rangers for patrolling.

"Why is leopard coming out as we are encroaching the forest," he submitted. There are other ways to educate the people about the sanctuary, he added. (ANI)

