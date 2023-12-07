Left Menu

China-Russia trade hits $218 bln in Jan-Nov, completing goal planned to reach in 2024

Chinese shipments to Russia rose 34% to $10.3 billion in November from a year earlier, doubling the growth rate of 17% in October, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed. As Russia became a major buyer of Chinese cars, China hopes Russia will give policy support for Chinese automobile enterprises to produce, sell and operate in Russia, China's ambassador to Russia said last month.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-12-2023 14:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 14:07 IST
China-Russia trade hits $218 bln in Jan-Nov, completing goal planned to reach in 2024
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China-Russia trade hit $218.2 billion during January-November, Chinese customs data showed on Thursday, achieving the goal that had been set by the two countries in 2019 a year ahead of schedule. The two-way trade value in the first 11 months also surpassed the total for all of 2022, according to the data by China's General Administration of Customs, securing 2023 a year to witness new record high of bilateral trade.

In 2019, China and Russia agreed to increase trade to $200 billion by 2024 from $107 billion in 2018. The world's second-largest economy has emerged as a major economic lifeline for Russia which is under Western sanctions amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

For November alone, bilateral trade value surged to $21.5 billion, the highest since February 2022 when the Ukraine war began. Chinese shipments to Russia rose 34% to $10.3 billion in November from a year earlier, doubling the growth rate of 17% in October, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed.

As Russia became a major buyer of Chinese cars, China hopes Russia will give policy support for Chinese automobile enterprises to produce, sell and operate in Russia, China's ambassador to Russia said last month. Imports from Russia rose 6% to $11.2 billion last month after growing 9% in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023