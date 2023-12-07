Russia's Rosatom, UAE's DP World to create logistics JV - RIA

Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Dubai's DP World to set up a joint logistics company to develop container shipping through the Arctic, confirming a project announced in October.

Rosatom has since 2018 served as the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route connecting Europe and Asia via the Arctic seas, and the deal with one of the world's top port operators is a tangible sign of Moscow's ability to attract big international partners to the project. President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday paid a one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates with a delegation of ministers and business representatives.

