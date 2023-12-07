UK PM Sunak: I will respond if European court blocks Rwandan flights
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will do "what is necessary" to send migrants to Rwanda if the European Court of Human Rights seeks to block his policy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rwanda
- Rishi Sunak
- British
Advertisement