"Measures by central govt preventing country's development": Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during a press conference at Kerala's Ernakulam, said on Thursday that the central government's measures are hindering the country's development. "The measures taken by the central government are preventing the development of the country and this will be explained to the people by the 'Nava Kerala Sadas'," said CM Vijayan.

Nava Kerala Sadas is a government outreach initiative that involves the Chief Minister and ministers touring all state assembly constituencies. Its goal is to showcase the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's accomplishments and outline plans for Kerala's prosperous future. Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers will visit 140 constituencies under this initiative. LDF is an alliance of left-wing political parties in Kerala that is currently being led by CM Vijayan.

Speaking on the death of the Kerala doctor who allegedly committed suicide due to dowry harassment, Vijayan expressed grief for the lost life and said, "It is a matter that will be taken seriously." The deceased, identified as Shahna, was a PG student in the surgery department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Police said Shahna was found dead at her rented apartment near the medical college on Tuesday morning. Following her death, which is being alleged as suicide, the family of the deceased claimed that the accused doctor, whom Shahna was considering getting married to, demanded gold, land and a BMW car as dowry.

The Kerala CM, during the press conference, further informed that the Supreme Court has accepted the state government's review petition regarding buffer zones. The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, allowed a review petition filed by the Kerala government against the ruling that there should be an obligatory buffer zone of one kilometre around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

"The state government had asked to exclude the residential area. The Supreme Court accepted the state's request," said CM Vijayan. Vijayan also assured that there would be steps taken to provide financial assistance to those who died in the CUSAT disaster. Four students were killed and 20 others injured in a stampede-like situation during a Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). (ANI)

