Gauteng Health holds candlelight memorial service for victims of femicide

In memory of the eight women who lost their lives due to femicide in the Midvaal Local Municipality - the Gauteng Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will today hold a candlelight memorial service.

During the period of 2017-2021, the bodies of the victims were found dumped in open fields around Sicelo.

The MEC will be joined by the families of the victims as they remember the women who were raped and murdered.

According to Nkomo-Ralehoko’s office, almost 10% of all victims of all sexual offences seen at the Kopanong Hospital Thuthuzela Care Centre are from Midvaal with a significant proportion of these being from Sicelo.

“MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko will take this opportunity to call for continued collaborative efforts to intensify the fight against gender-based violence and femicide as part of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children to promote public knowledge of the services available to victims of these inhumane offences,” the department said.

This year marks the 25th anniversary since South Africa initiated the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

This year’s theme will focus on accelerating actions to end gender-based violence and femicide and leaving no one behind.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)