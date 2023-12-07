Saudi crown prince, Russia's Putin stress need for OPEC+ to commit to deal - SPA

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed in their meeting in Riyadh the need for OPEC+ members to commit to the group's agreement, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Thursday, citing a joint statement.

Prince Mohammed and Putin praised their countries' close cooperation and "the successful efforts of OPEC+ states in boosting the stability of global oil markets", SPA added.

OPEC+ is a group that constitutes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia and other allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)