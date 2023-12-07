Left Menu

Saudi crown prince, Russia's Putin stress need for OPEC+ to commit to deal - SPA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:51 IST
Saudi crown prince, Russia's Putin stress need for OPEC+ to commit to deal - SPA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed in their meeting in Riyadh the need for OPEC+ members to commit to the group's agreement, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Thursday, citing a joint statement.

Prince Mohammed and Putin praised their countries' close cooperation and "the successful efforts of OPEC+ states in boosting the stability of global oil markets", SPA added.

OPEC+ is a group that constitutes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia and other allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023