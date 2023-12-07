Saudi crown prince, Russia's Putin stress need for OPEC+ to commit to deal - SPA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:51 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed in their meeting in Riyadh the need for OPEC+ members to commit to the group's agreement, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Thursday, citing a joint statement.
Prince Mohammed and Putin praised their countries' close cooperation and "the successful efforts of OPEC+ states in boosting the stability of global oil markets", SPA added.
OPEC+ is a group that constitutes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia and other allies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Saudi
- Putin
- Russia
- Riyadh
- Mohammed bin Salman
- Vladimir Putin
- Prince Mohammed
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia President Vladimir Putin to attend virtual G20 Summit
Russia President Vladimir Putin to attend virtual G20 Summit
Russia President Vladimir Putin to attend virtual G20 Summit
Russia deploys new nuclear missile in Kaluga region - RIA
Russia and IOC clash at the UN before member states pass Olympic Truce for Paris Games