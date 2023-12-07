Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Odisha CM; urges to implement PM-USHA scheme

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote a letter to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik requesting to implement Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme so that the state 'does not miss out on the benefits of the scheme'

Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Odisha CM; urges to implement PM-USHA scheme
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote a letter to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik requesting to implement Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme so that the state 'does not miss out on the benefits of the scheme' In his letter to Patnaik, Pradhan said the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) will continue till March 2026 with a total outlay of Rs 12,926.10 crore but the states are required to sign a MoU with the Ministry of Education for its implementation.

"The PM-USHA Scheme is an important step of the central government towards implementing the vision of National Education Policy, 2020, to attain higher levels of access, equity, and excellence in the states/UTs higher education system by prioritising the unserved and underserved areas, to be identified by states/UTs as focus districts in the basis odf low GER, population of SC/ST, Left-wing affected areas etc," the letter, written on Wednesday, said. Besides, the scheme also aims at creating new institutions and transforming the existing ones, Patnaik said.

"The commitment on planning and drafting the proposals by your state by aligning it with reforms such as multiple entry-exit, academic bank of credits, National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF), Indian knowledge systems, etc, will lead to better integration between the policies and schemes of the government for improving higher education in the country," he said. The process for submission of proposals to receive grant-in-aid under the scheme has already started through a dedicated portal, Pradhan added.

Pradhan requested Odisha CM to personally look into the matter so that the state does not miss out on the benefits of the scheme. (ANI)

