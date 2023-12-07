Income Tax raids at Boudh Distilleries in Odisha, Jharkhand; additional counting machines sought to count huge amount of seized currency
The Income Tax Department conducted raids at Boudh Distilleries Private Limited in Odisha and Jharkhand and recovered huge cash from the premises linked to the company on Tuesday.
Income Tax Department, which conducted raids at the Boudh Distilleries Private Limited in Odisha and Jharkhand on Thursday ordered more machines to count the huge amounts of cash recovered. The raids were conducted at Bolangir and Sambalpur in Odisha and Ranchi and Lohardaga in Jharkhand, according to Income Tax sources.
Counting of notes up to an amount of Rs 50 crore was completed till yesterday but since the number of notes is so high the machines stopped working, they said. Huge amount of cash was seized from the premises linked to the company on Tuesday.
Till Tuesday Rs 50 crore notes had been counted but there is still much more cash, said sources. There is so much cash that on Tuesday, the machines got overheated and stopped working, after which additional counting machines were ordered.
According to sources, the banks of the places where the raids are going on do not have arrangements to keep such an amount of money in one place; hence, arrangements are being made to keep the money by contacting big banks. When income tax searches are conducted and the cash is recovered, it is deposited in government banks. (ANI)
