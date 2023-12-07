Left Menu

Institutional buyers over-subscribe IRCON share sale, put in bids worth Rs 2,400 cr

The governments offer for selling up to 8 per cent stake in IRCON International was over-subscribed by institutional investors who put in bids worth over Rs 2,400 crore on Thursday.The government is selling about 7.53 crore equity shares, representing 8 per cent in the railway PSU at a floor price of Rs 154 apiece through a two-day offer for sale OFS.The issue would open for retail investors on Friday.On Thursday, non-retail investors put in bids for over 15.66 crore shares, as against over 3.38 crore shares reserved for them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:22 IST
Institutional buyers over-subscribe IRCON share sale, put in bids worth Rs 2,400 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government's offer for selling up to 8 per cent stake in IRCON International was over-subscribed by institutional investors who put in bids worth over Rs 2,400 crore on Thursday.

The government is selling about 7.53 crore equity shares, representing 8 per cent in the railway PSU at a floor price of Rs 154 apiece through a two-day offer for sale (OFS).

The issue would open for retail investors on Friday.

On Thursday, non-retail investors put in bids for over 15.66 crore shares, as against over 3.38 crore shares reserved for them. The indicative price of bids was Rs 157.24.

At this price, the bids are worth over Rs 2,400 crore.

Currently, the government holds a 73.18 per cent in IRCON, an engineering and construction firm.

Shares of IRCON closed at Rs 160.75 per piece, down 6.54 per cent over Wednesday's close on BSE.

So far in the current fiscal, the government has raised Rs 8,859 crore by selling minority stake in CPSEs. The budget has set a target of Rs 51,000 crore to be mopped up from PSU disinvestment.

''Offer for Sale in IRCON received enthusiastic response from non-retail investors today. The issue was subscribed 4.63 times of the base size. Government has decided to exercise the green shoe option,'' Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023