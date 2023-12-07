EU's Michel: China, EU need more reciprocal, balanced trade ties
China and the European Union need to make their trade and economic relationship more reciprocal and balanced, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday in Beijing.
The EU expects China to take more concrete actions to increase market access for foreign companies, Michel told a press conference after meeting with Chinese leaders.
