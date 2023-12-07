BRIEF-Chinese Battery Maker Gotion Says It Starts Production At Thailand Factory
Updated: 07-12-2023
Gotion High-tech Co Ltd:
* CHINESE BATTERY MAKER GOTION HIGH-TECH SAYS IT STARTS PRODUCTION AT THAILAND FACTORY ON THURSDAY
* GOTION: TO SUPPLY BATTERIES FROM THE THAILAND FACTORY TO HOZON AUTO FROM Q1 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
