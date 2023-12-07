BRIEF-Chinese Battery Maker Gotion Says It Starts Production At Thailand Factory

Gotion High-tech Co Ltd:

* CHINESE BATTERY MAKER GOTION HIGH-TECH SAYS IT STARTS PRODUCTION AT THAILAND FACTORY ON THURSDAY

* GOTION: TO SUPPLY BATTERIES FROM THE THAILAND FACTORY TO HOZON AUTO FROM Q1 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

