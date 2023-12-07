Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu appeals to people to generously contribute towards Armed Forces Flag Day

CM Sukhu greeted the people on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, saying that the youth of the state made an important contribution to the Army

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 18:08 IST
Himachal CM Sukhu appeals to people to generously contribute towards Armed Forces Flag Day
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to contribute generously on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day so that the amount collected can be used to help the soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependents. CM Sukhu greeted the people on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, saying that the youth of the state made an important contribution to the Army.

He said that it was a matter of pride for "the brave hearts of this small hill state that have been decorated with four Paramveer Chakras while valiantly protecting their motherland from external invasions." The soldiers from the state have always been at the forefront, showing dust to the enemy and even not being afraid to sacrifice their lives for the nation, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that it was the responsibility of everyone to provide proper assistance to the families of these soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. The state government is continuously making efforts for the rehabilitation and welfare of war victims and ex-servicemen, as well as their families, CM Sukhu said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023