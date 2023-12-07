Left Menu

Western Railway collects Rs 115.71 crore during ticket checking drives

In an official statement, an increase of about 68 per cent in terms of fines generated from intensive checking in AC local trains was witnessed during the said period.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 18:09 IST
Western Railway collects Rs 115.71 crore during ticket checking drives
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Western Railway has collected Rs 115.71 crore during various ticket-checking drives conducted from April to November 2023, according to the official statement. In an official statement, an increase of about 68 per cent in terms of fines generated from intensive checking in AC local trains was witnessed during the said period.

"To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives more than 44000 unauthorized passengers have been penalized during the period April to November 2023 and Rs 146.43 lakhs collected in fines, which is about 68 per cent higher than the same period of last year," a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said. During the month of November 2023, the highest ever monthly ticket checking revenue of Rs 21.20 cr in the financial year 2023-24, was recovered through the detection of 2.94 Lakh ticketless and irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases.

Also, in the month of November, WR realized fines amounting to Rs. 5.68 Crore through the detection of over 94 thousand cases over the Mumbai Suburban section, it said. In the financial year 2022-2023, Western Railways collected an amount of Rs 170.35 crore as fines during several ticket-checking drives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023