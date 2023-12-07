Left Menu

Talos Energy sees 'immaterial' impact in fourth quarter from Gulf of Mexico oil spill

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 18:10 IST
Talos Energy sees 'immaterial' impact in fourth quarter from Gulf of Mexico oil spill
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. oil and gas producer Talos Energy said on Thursday it expects the impact related to the Main Pass Oil Gathering pipeline shut-in following an oil spill to be immaterial to its fourth-quarter results.

The oil spill was first observed on Nov. 16 around 19 miles (30 km) offshore the Mississippi River delta, shutting in around 89 miles of underwater pipelines and around 3% of the Gulf of Mexico's daily crude oil output. Talos said it anticipates first production for its Venice and Lime Rock wells ahead of schedule by the end of this year.

The company also reaffirmed its fourth-quarter production forecast in the range of 66,500-68,5000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023