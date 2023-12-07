Left Menu

AMNS India plans Rs 100 cr capital infusion to set up 3 scrap processing centres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 18:26 IST
AMNS India plans Rs 100 cr capital infusion to set up 3 scrap processing centres
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat-based AMNS India is planning to set up three scrap processing centres at a capital infusion of around Rs 100 crore.

The company plans to set up two centres at Hazira and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, and one in Khopoli, Maharashtra, a company official said on Thursday.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India is a 60:40 joint venture between Luxembourg-based global steel giant ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan.

When asked about the timeline, the official said as per the plan submitted to the board of AMNS India, all the three centres are to be set up by 2024.

The company owns and operates a 9 million tonne (MT) plant at Hazira where it uses 3-5 per cent of scrap to manufacture steel.

AMNS India aims to increase its scrap mix-up to 9-10 per cent with the set up of the centres.

Earlier, Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said his ministry will push primary steel producers to use 50 per cent of their input from scrapped/recycled steel by 2047 to help achieve the government target of moving into a circular economy.

Currently, the level of recycled steel usage in primary steel production is only around 10 per cent even though recycled steel contributes to 22.5 per cent of the domestic total steel production of 140 million tonnes, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023