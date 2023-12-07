Left Menu

Harish Rawat observes fast to raise farmers' issues

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 19:28 IST
Harish Rawat observes fast to raise farmers' issues
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat sat on a ''maun upvas'' (silent fast) at the Gandhi Park here on Thursday to draw the attention of the state government to the ''plight of farmers''.

Accompanied by his party colleagues, Rawat sat on the fast under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the park. He observed an hour-long silence, followed by a daylong fast.

The demands raised by Rawat included increasing the compensation amount being given to farmers for damage to their crops by floods during this monsoon, an increased MSP for sugarcane due to the rise in sugar prices in the international market and payment of dues to sugarcane growers by the Iqbalpur sugar mill which still owes them more than Rs 100 crore.

Rawat has long been demanding a better compensation for the flood-hit farmers, saying a compensation at the rate of Rs 1,100 per bigha as announced by the state government was very low.

He has also said that the MSP for sugarcane should be more than Rs 425 per quintal.

The former chief minister also claimed farmers were suffering from shortage of fertilisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023