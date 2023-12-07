Harish Rawat observes fast to raise farmers' issues

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat sat on a ''maun upvas'' (silent fast) at the Gandhi Park here on Thursday to draw the attention of the state government to the ''plight of farmers''.

Accompanied by his party colleagues, Rawat sat on the fast under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the park. He observed an hour-long silence, followed by a daylong fast.

The demands raised by Rawat included increasing the compensation amount being given to farmers for damage to their crops by floods during this monsoon, an increased MSP for sugarcane due to the rise in sugar prices in the international market and payment of dues to sugarcane growers by the Iqbalpur sugar mill which still owes them more than Rs 100 crore.

Rawat has long been demanding a better compensation for the flood-hit farmers, saying a compensation at the rate of Rs 1,100 per bigha as announced by the state government was very low.

He has also said that the MSP for sugarcane should be more than Rs 425 per quintal.

The former chief minister also claimed farmers were suffering from shortage of fertilisers.

