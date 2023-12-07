Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes bill for setting up central tribal university in Telangana

A Bill seeking to establish a Central Tribal University in Telangana was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday

Parliament Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Bill seeking to establish a Central Tribal University in Telangana was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The bill was passed after a reply to the debate by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The bill amends Central Universities Act, 2009 and the new university will be called Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University. It will be set up in Mulugu district in Telangana. The Centre has made provision of Rs 889.7 crore for the university. The minister said that the establishment of Central Tribal University in Telangana will cater to the regional aspirations for years to come. It will increase access and quality of higher education and facilitate and promote higher education and research facilities for the people of the state.

It will also promote advanced knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and customs and advancement in technology to the tribal population of India. Apart from bringing focus to tribal education, the Central Tribal University shall carry out all educational and other activities like any other Central University. A Central Tribal University in the State of Telangana is also obligatory under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Officials said the university will promote avenues of higher education and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge system for the benefit of the tribal population in the state. (ANI)

