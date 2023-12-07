Left Menu

Punjab CM launches 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Aapke Dwar' service for doorstep delivery of govt facilities

"We are starting a service named 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Aapke Dwar'. 42 services will be included in this and a number 1076 will be launched, by calling this number you can take an appointment, get your certificate made. You will get all these facilities at your doorstep," CM Mann said.

Punjab CM launches 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Aapke Dwar' service for doorstep delivery of govt facilities
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced the launch of a service named 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Aapke Dwar', encompassing 42 facilities. The chief minister said that the service, accessible by dialing the designated number 1076, allows citizens to take an appointment and obtain certificates at their doorstep.

CM Mann visited the Sanjh Kendras and facilitation centers of Fatehgarh Sahib and took stock of the people's problems.

"Visited saanjh kendras and facilitation centers of Fatehgarh Sahib and Bassi Pathans and met people and heard their problems. From December 10, we are starting a service to provide 43 facilities to the people sitting at home," the Chief Minister posted on X.

"Visited saanjh kendras and facilitation centers of Fatehgarh Sahib and Bassi Pathans and met people and heard their problems. From December 10, we are starting a service to provide 43 facilities to the people sitting at home," the Chief Minister posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

