Punjab CM launches 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Aapke Dwar' service for doorstep delivery of govt facilities

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced the launch of a service named 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Aapke Dwar', encompassing 42 facilities. The chief minister said that the service, accessible by dialing the designated number 1076, allows citizens to take an appointment and obtain certificates at their doorstep.

"Visited saanjh kendras and facilitation centers of Fatehgarh Sahib and Bassi Pathans and met people and heard their problems. From December 10, we are starting a service to provide 43 facilities to the people sitting at home," the Chief Minister posted on X. (ANI)

