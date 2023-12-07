US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Alphabet boost, payrolls data eyed

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, propped up by gains in Alphabet shares, while investors looked forward to monthly payrolls data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy actions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.74 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 36,124.17.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.50 points, or 0.43%, at 4,568.84, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 83.72 points, or 0.59%, to 14,230.44 at the opening bell.

