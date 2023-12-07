Left Menu

Manipur legalises liquor sale after more than 30 years of ban

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:11 IST
After more than 30 years of ban, the Manipur government has legalised sale and consumption of liquor in the state.

According to an official, liquor can now be sold and consumed in greater Imphal, district headquarters, tourist locations, and registered hotel establishments with not less than 20 lodging rooms.

A gazette notification on Wednesday said, ''In exercise of the powers conferred under proviso to sub section (2) of section 1 of Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act 1991 (Manipur Act No. 4 of 1991), the governor of Manipur hereby withdraws the said Act from the areas of the state of Manipur.'' Manipur became a dry state in 1991 after the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act came into force.

Liquor sale will help the state earn at least Rs 600 crore annually, the official said.

The decision to withdraw the liquor ban was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

