Preparations made to celebrate completion of one year of Himachal govt: State Cong chief Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh state Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh on Thursday said there would be a grand celebration on the completion of one-year of the state government on December 11. The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee meeting was held at Rajiv Bhawan, the State Congress office in Shimla. The State President Pratibha Singh presided over the meeting. State government cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh was also present in the meeting.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh said, "A meeting was called today regarding the one-year program to be held on December 11 in which feedback was taken from the entire district and block-level officials. Complete preparations have been made to make the program grand and today a strategy was made on how to accommodate the maximum number of people there." She said that the one-year tenure of the state government has been good, however unfortunately a disaster occurred in the state which caused a huge loss in Himachal Pradesh.

Regarding appointments in the organization, Pratibha Singh said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu himself has emerged from the organization. Pratibha Singh said that there should be no need to influence the Chief Minister, he will himself appoint based on the performance of the party workers. She said whether it is about NSUI, Youth Congress or Mahila Congress, the Chief Minister should decide whether they should also be appointed to important posts so that the party workers also consider themselves important and work for the upcoming elections.

Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh said that there would be a Congress rally in Kangra on December 11. He said that despite the disaster there has been development in the state. He said that the BJP tried to polarize people in the name of Hindutva. "We need to strengthen the party and we are bigger Hindu than BJP as they (BJP) try to polarize the Hindus," said Vikramaditya Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)