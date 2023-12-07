Revanth Reddy-led govt in Telangana will work for public for next 5 yrs, says party leader Manikrao Thakare

Telangana Congress Incharge Manikrao Thakare on Thursday said that Revanth Reddy-led government in the southern state will work for the public for the next five years. This remark came after Telangana Congress unit president A Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the state earlier today.

"Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has started working from today only, he has called the Cabinet today and after that, we'll discuss the six guarantees and then he'll further assign the departments to the ministers...Revanth Reddy said that this government will work for the public. This is very important. And just like that our government will work for the next five years," Manikrao Thakare said. Reddy took oath as Chief Minister of Telangana, becoming the first Congress CM of the youngest state in India.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took oath as the Deputy CM of the state that was formed in the year 2014.

Governor Soundarajan also administered the oath of office to Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi who arrived in Hyderabad early this morning were also present for the swearing-in ceremony.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi were also present on the stage. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also reached Hyderabad to take part in the occasion.

Ahead of the swearing in ceremony DK Shivakumar said, "We will implement the guarantees. We are committed to whatever we have spoken." Folk artists performed outside Hyderabad's LB stadium ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy as Telangana CM. (ANI)

