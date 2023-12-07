ED files prosecution complaint against three wildlife poachers under PMLA
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against three alleged wildlife poachers under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a special court here, officials said on Thursday.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against three alleged wildlife poachers under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a special court here, officials said on Thursday. As per the ED officials, the persons have been named Satyaban Sahu, Mahit Bhue and Souki Thethua.
Taking to social media platform X, the ED said that the court took cognizance of the prosecution complaint filed by ED in this case on December 4. "ED has filed Prosecution Complaint (PC) under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 against 3 alleged wildlife poachers namely Satyaban Sahu, Mahit Bhue and Souki Thethua, in the Court of the Hon'ble Sessions Judge, Khurda at Bhubaneswar -cum-Special Court. The Hon'ble Court has taken cognizance of the PC on 04/12/2023," the ED said in a post on X.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
