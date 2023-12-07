Delhi LG directs officials to submit pending files delayed by AAP govt within 3 days

Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Thursday directed officials to submit pending files delayed by the AAP government within three days. These files have been pending with Minister (Law), GNCTD, for up to six months and pertains to courts, judicial infrastructure, expeditious justice delivery and the justice administration system in the Capital

"Delhi LG, VK Saxena, upon being apprised of inexplicable delays caused by the AAP Government in clearing files and proposals pertaining to courts, judicial infrastructure, expeditious justice delivery and the justice administration system in the Capital, has invoked Rule 19(5) of ToBR of GNCTD, 1993, and directed that all such files be submitted to him for decision within 3 days," LG Office press note stated. In a letter dated December 7 by the Special Secretary to Lt Governor, it stated, "On December 4, 2023, a report under 45 J(4) of the GNCTD Act, 1991, was received by Lt Govenor from the Principal Secretary (Law). In this report, it has been pointed out that many important proposals relating to the Judiciary (District Courts and Delhi High Court) submitted by the Law Department are pending for disposal with the Hon'ble Minister (Law) for the last four to five months."

The letter further stated that, as per the aforesaid report, 18 such files are pending, which include various proposals related to the purchase of technical equipment for Delhi District Courts, crucial for an efficient, more effective and responsive judicial system, in accordance with the initiatives of the e-committee, the Supreme Court, to introduce technical innovations in the administration of Justice. "Lt Governor has taken a very serious view of the pendency of such a large number of important proposals relating to courts and judicial administration with the Minister (Law), GNCTD, without any reason, which is creating barriers in the administration of justice in the capital of the country affecting the general public," the letter further stated.

The letter further mentioned that the Lt Governor has desired that the pending files be submitted for his perusal under Rule 19(5) of the Transaction of Business of the Govt of NCT of Delhi, 1993, within three days. "In view of the fact that certain proposals relating to judicial infrastructure are being monitored by the Supreme Court and the High Court of Delhi, the Lt Governor has desired that the files and proposals as detailed in the enclosed report, which are still pending with the Minister (Law), shall be submitted for his perusal or consideration under Rule 19(5) of the Transaction of Business of the Govt of NCT of Delhi, 1993, within three days," the letter said.

The files, inter alia, include proposals for construction of District Court Complex at Rohini, Lawyers' Chamber at Rouse Avenue Court, procurement of Thin-Clint machines for District Courts, printers for Family Courts, constitution of State and District Legal Services Authority, appointment of 'Official Receiver', constitution of panels of GNCTD in DVAT/GST /Tribunal/District Courts and a file on 'enhancement of allowances to retired Chief Justice and Judges of Delhi High Court', etc. The communication in this regard was sent by the LG Secretariat to the Principal Secretary (Law & Justice), with the copy endorsed to the Office of the Chief Minister, after a report submitted by the Principal Secretary (L&J) on December 4, 2023, invoking 45(J) of the GNCTD Act, 1991, which cast certain duties upon the Secretary of Department, "stipulating that the Secretary of the Department shall bring it to the notice of LG, CM and CS, in writing, any matter which is likely to bring the GNCTD into controversy with the High Court of Delhi." The letter from the Principal Secretary (L&J) has brought to the attention of the LG Secretariat such files and the fact that he had also written to the Law Minister, GNCTD, to expeditiously decide on these files on November 13, 2023, but got no response. Subsequently, the LG Secretariat, in a communication to the Principal Secretary (L&J) on December 7, 2023, with a copy endorsed to the CM Office, invoked Rule 19(5) of ToBR of GNCTD, 1993, citing that the inordinate delay caused by the AAP Government in disposing of these files was affecting the efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness of the judicial system in contravention of the Supreme Court's initiatives to introduce technical innovations in the administration of justice. While recalling the files, the LG expressed his serious view of the pendency of such large number of important proposals relating to court and judicial administration and pointed out that delays by the Minister (Law), GNCTD, were creating barriers in the administration of justice in the capital of the country and affecting people in general. (ANI)

