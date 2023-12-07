Left Menu

Electricity demand grows 8.5 pc in Apr-Oct; supply rises 8.8 pc: RK Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:07 IST
The electricity demand increased 8.5 per cent to 9,82,233 units during April-October 2023, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The energy requirement was 9,05,443 units during the first seven months of 2022, Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The energy supply rose 8.8 per cent to 9,79,344 units during the period under review from 8,99,950 units in the year-ago period.

In FY 2022-23, the electricity requirement was 9.6 per cent higher at 15,11,847 units over 13,79,812 units in FY 2021-22.

The supply was 15,04,264 units, 9.5 per cent up from 13,74,024 units in FY22.

The power generation during FY23 rose to 1,624.465 billion units (BUs) from 1,491.859 (BUs) in FY22. During April-October FY24, the generation was at 1,047.439 BUs.

''The peak demand has gone up from 136 GW in 2013-14 to 243 GW in September 2023. We have been able to meet the increase in demand because we added 194 GW of capacity between 2014 to 2023,'' Singh said.

The minister also informed about more than 25 GW of thermal, 15 GW hydro and 8 GW nuclear power capacity being constructed in various parts of the country.

