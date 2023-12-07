Procurement of cow dung to start from Jan 1: Min

Left Menu

The Himachal government will start purchasing cow dung from farmers at Rs 2 per kg from January 1, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chandra Kumar announced on Thursday.The minister shared this information during a public meeting in Nagrota Suriyan of the Jwali assembly constituency of Kangra district on Thursday.Kumar also outlined the governments plan to transform cow dung into organic fertiliser, which will be made available to farmers through the government undertaking HIMFED.This initiative aims to promote organic farming by providing farmers with an organic alternative for their crops.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:35 IST
The Himachal government will start purchasing cow dung from farmers at Rs 2 per kg from January 1, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chandra Kumar announced on Thursday.

The minister shared this information during a public meeting in Nagrota Suriyan of the Jwali assembly constituency of Kangra district on Thursday.

Kumar also outlined the government's plan to transform cow dung into organic fertiliser, which will be made available to farmers through the government undertaking HIMFED.

This initiative aims to promote organic farming by providing farmers with an organic alternative for their crops. Additionally, the organic fertiliser produced from cow dung will be utilised in the farms of the Agriculture and Horticulture Department in the state.

To further incentivise organic farming, the state government plans to identify farmers, who cultivate crops using organic fertilisers and purchase their produce at higher prices. This step is expected to encourage more farmers to adopt organic farming practices.

