Nagaland: Peruvian ambassador Javier Paulinich unveils Tsutuonuomia monolith

Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to India Javier Paulinich on Thursday unveiled the Tsutuonuomia monolith (traditional gate) here. The Gate Pulling Ceremony is a traditional event practised by the Angami Nagas to commemorate the extension of their village or the establishment of a new village. In keeping with this custom, the Tsutuonuomia Khel, Kohima Village, in collaboration with the state government, organized a traditional gate pulling ceremony as part of the ongoing Hornbill festival, the traditional Tsutuo Kharu (Gate) pulling ceremony organised by the Tsutuonuomia Khel of Kohima village was held on Thursday at Kohima.

The event commenced at Merhulietsa and culminated at Seithogei, Kohima. The chief guest for the event, Javier Paulinich, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to India, highlighted the profound connections that exist between the two nations, Peru and India, stating that this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, a proof of the friendship that has flourished over the decades.

"This reflects the shared values of diversity, unity, and mutual respect that bind our nations together," he said. The Ambassador also said that in recent years, both countries have engaged in robust economic partnerships, exploring avenues of collaboration in trade, technology, and innovation.

India's vibrant information technology sector and Peru's growing industries present unique opportunities for mutually beneficial exchanges, laying the foundation for a dynamic economic relationship. But, beyond the diplomatic and economic ties, Peru and India also have in common the rich tapestry of our ancient cultures, he added . He also stated that the Caral-Supe civilization in Peru, known as the oldest civilization in the Americas, and the Indus Valley Civilization in India, one of the world's oldest urban cultures, stand as testaments to the wisdom of our ancestors.

"It is fascinating to draw parallels between the ancient civilizations of our countries," he maintained, adding that both civilizations flourished around the same period, 5000 years ago, engaging in advanced urban planning, sophisticated agricultural practises, and intricate social systems. He encouraged to recognize the enduring legacy the ancestors left for us to cherish and celebrate, fostering a deeper appreciation for the cultural ties that bind Peru and India and have withstood the test of time.

Further, the Ambassador also appreciated the State Chief Minister for extending the gracious invitation to Peru, which strengthened the relationship between Peru and India. He said that Nagaland has become an example in its efforts at cultural preservation. "The commitment to promote the Naga traditions, exemplified by events like the Hornbill Festival, resonates deeply with us. It is a reminder that, despite the geographical distance, our cultural bonds are unbreakable, and events like these serve as bridges that connect countries," he said, adding that the festival serves as a symbol of unity, cultural exchange, and friendship that will continue to flourish for many more years to come.

Chief host of the event Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister, Nagaland, also unveiled the Unity Stones of the 16 districts of Nagaland. Lt Gen RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command and Lt General Harjeet Singh Sahi, 3 CORPS, Rangapahar, along with Minister for Tourism Temjen Imna Along and host of advisors and MLAs, attended the event. (ANI)

