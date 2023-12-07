Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM meets representatives of investor delegates ahead of Global Investor Summit 2023

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday met the representatives of investor delegates who had arrived for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:43 IST
Uttarakhand CM meets representatives of investor delegates ahead of Global Investor Summit 2023
Pushkar Singh Dhami meets representatives of investors in Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the representatives of investor delegates who had arrived for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 on Thursday. Welcoming the representatives of the industry, the Chief Minister said that this time the theme of the Global Investors Summit has been kept by the Uttarakhand government as "Peace to Prosperity". The Chief Minister assured that all preparations for the Global Investors Summit have been completed by the state government.

Dhami said that the event is being organized by the government with the aim of establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination. Chief Minister Dhami informed that the state government had set an investment target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the Global Investors Summit, which has been accomplished.

The Chief Minister said that the work of signing MoUs with industry groups is in progress and that the government is continuously working to create employment in the state through investment and promote local products. The Chief Minister stated that the grounding of Rs 44,000 crore on the very first day of the Global Investors Summit in Uttarakhand will give further impetus to the economic pace of the state. "This will be the first time that the grounding of a project on such a large scale is being started," he said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the preparations at the Forest Research Institute for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023, which is going to be held on Friday and Saturday. Dhami assured that the work of implementing the agreements signed under the Investors Summit is going on at a fast pace.

"Big industrialists from the country and abroad are participating in the Investors Summit. The focus has been on various sectors like health, wellness, education, medical, tourism, automobile, pharma and as per the requirement of the state", he said.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023