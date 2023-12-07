Left Menu

Ramesh Bidhuri, Danish Ali appear before Lok Sabha Privileges panel

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and BSP's Danish Ali on Thursday presented their arguments before the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha which is looking into complaints of "abusive" and inappropriate remarks during a discussion in the special session of Parliament.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:59 IST
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and BSP MP Danish Ali (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A political row erupted over Bidhuri's remarks during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in September this year.

A few BJP members had also accused Danish Ali of making a running commentary during his speech. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused the BSP MP of instigating Bidhuri and making "derogatory remark" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sources said both the complaints were sent to the Privileges Committee.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret over Bidhuri's remarks and these were expunged from the proceedings. The sources said Bidhuri, who appeared before the Privileges Committee on Thursday afternoon, expressed regret over remarks.

The Privileges Committee is chaired by BJP's Sunil Kumar Singh. In his complaint, Danish Ali said that Bidhuri had directed "abusive invectives" against him. He is learnt to have denied accusations of BJP members against him. The sources said the committee has heard both MPs and is expected to submit its report. (ANI)

