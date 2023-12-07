Left Menu

FIR filed over death threat to Rajasthan Congress MLA

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:59 IST
FIR filed over death threat to Rajasthan Congress MLA
Police on Thursday lodged a complaint in connection with death threat to Congress Baytu MLA Harish Chaudhary.

The police action came in the wake of an audio clip carrying the death threat to the lawmaker surfaced online.

After the matter came to light, the MLA filed a complaint with Balotra Superintendent of Police Harishankar. ''Efforts are being made to identify the accused,'' said Harishankar.

