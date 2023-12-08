Left Menu

Olympics-Safety is Paris 2024's priority, Games boss says amid surfing tower row

Safety is Paris 2024's top priority, organising committee president Tony Estanguet said on Thursday after the construction of a judging tower for the surfing competition at next year's Olympics was stopped because of environmental concerns. Last week, a barge bringing the aluminium tower to the Tahiti site of Teahupo'o damaged the coral reef, bringing work to a halt.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 00:15 IST
Olympics-Safety is Paris 2024's priority, Games boss says amid surfing tower row
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Safety is Paris 2024's top priority, organising committee president Tony Estanguet said on Thursday after the construction of a judging tower for the surfing competition at next year's Olympics was stopped because of environmental concerns.

Last week, a barge bringing the aluminium tower to the Tahiti site of Teahupo'o damaged the coral reef, bringing work to a halt. "We had found a solution to replace that (wooden judging) tower which did not meet the (Olympic) safety standards. We will not compromise on safety," Estanguet told local TV channel Polynesie La 1ère.

"The first test did not go well, some coral was damaged. The works were stopped immediately. With the Polynesian government we are trying to find some technical solutions while respecting the environment." While the French cities of Lacanau and La Torche said they would be ready to host the surfing events if needed, Estanguet insisted there was still time to find a solution, with just under eight months to go before the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics.

"I heard some cities were candidates in case we fail in Teahupo'o. But as a partner of the Polynesian government I want to put all my energy into the project so we can have the surfing events in Tahiti," said Estanguet "We have been anticipating so we have time ahead of us. We still have a bit of time to find another technical solution to have this tower installed while respecting the environment.

"I trust the local authorities and the company in charge of the installation to find a way to get this barge access to the site without damaging the coral." In October, residents of Teahupo'o protested against plans by Games organisers to build a 14 metre aluminium tower that would allow up to 40 people to watch, film and judge the surfing at a famed break in front of the village.

Organisers, including Paris 2024 and the French Polynesia government, said last month they had decided that building a smaller, lighter tower on the site was the best option. This would allow for smaller installation equipment but would still require new foundations in the reef.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023