Chinese battery giant CATL hits back at Duke Energy disconnecting batteries

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 00:18 IST
Chinese battery giant CATL has hit back at U.S. utility firm Duke Energy's move to disconnect its batteries, saying that accusations about CATL batteries posing a potential security threat are false and misleading.

Business and products in the United States do not collect, sell, or share data in any way, the company said. Products have passed rigorous safety and security reviews including those by U.S. authorities and businesses, it added.

Duke Energy said on Wednesday it had disconnected large-scale batteries made by CATL from North Carolina Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune after lawmakers and experts raised concerns about the battery supplier's close links to China's ruling Communist Party.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

