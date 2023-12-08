US expresses 'unwavering support' for Guyana's sovereignty
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 00:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House on Thursday reiterated the United States' "unwavering support" for Guyana's sovereignty amid growing border tensions between Guyana and Venezuela.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- Venezuela
- Guyana
Advertisement