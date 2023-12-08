"Investigation, treatment carried out": AIIMS medical superintendent writes to director on leukaemia patient death

By Shalini Bhardwaj The medical superintendent of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, wrote to the director of the prestigious institute on Thursday with regard to the death of a 14-year-old leukaemia patient.

The AIIMS Medical Superintendent, in his letter to the director, stated that the 14-year-old was earlier admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital between October 26 and November 23, 2023. "Patient Fayza was earlier admitted and treated at Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital from October 26, 2023, to November 23, 2023. The patient was registered at the OPD of Dr BR Ambedkar Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital (DBRAIRCH) at AIIMS on December 4, 2023, vide UHID no 107170025. She was attended by a consultant and a diagnosis of T lymphoblastic lymphoma was made. The patient was referred to emergency management as per practice," the medical superintendent stated in his letter to the director, AIIMS.

"The patient, instead of visiting the emergency, approached the media. The patient was called by AIIMS Media Cell for treatment on an emergency. The patient visited the emergency on December 5, 2023, at 11.07 am. The investigation regarding the allegations and further treatment were carried out, but unfortunately, the patient succumbed to illness at 5.20 pm on the same day," he stated further in his letter. The deceased, Faiza Ansari, was a resident of Delhi's Timarpur.

She had been suffering from leukaemia, a cancer of blood-forming tissues, for four months. Her family had claimed that they struggled to find a hospital in Delhi for her treatment. (ANI)

