Left Menu

"Investigation, treatment carried out": AIIMS medical superintendent writes to director on leukaemia patient death

The medical superintendent of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, wrote to the director of the prestigious institute on Thursday with regard to the death of a 14-year-old leukaemia patient.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 06:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 06:40 IST
"Investigation, treatment carried out": AIIMS medical superintendent writes to director on leukaemia patient death
AIIMS Delhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj The medical superintendent of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, wrote to the director of the prestigious institute on Thursday with regard to the death of a 14-year-old leukaemia patient.

The AIIMS Medical Superintendent, in his letter to the director, stated that the 14-year-old was earlier admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital between October 26 and November 23, 2023. "Patient Fayza was earlier admitted and treated at Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital from October 26, 2023, to November 23, 2023. The patient was registered at the OPD of Dr BR Ambedkar Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital (DBRAIRCH) at AIIMS on December 4, 2023, vide UHID no 107170025. She was attended by a consultant and a diagnosis of T lymphoblastic lymphoma was made. The patient was referred to emergency management as per practice," the medical superintendent stated in his letter to the director, AIIMS.

"The patient, instead of visiting the emergency, approached the media. The patient was called by AIIMS Media Cell for treatment on an emergency. The patient visited the emergency on December 5, 2023, at 11.07 am. The investigation regarding the allegations and further treatment were carried out, but unfortunately, the patient succumbed to illness at 5.20 pm on the same day," he stated further in his letter. The deceased, Faiza Ansari, was a resident of Delhi's Timarpur.

She had been suffering from leukaemia, a cancer of blood-forming tissues, for four months. Her family had claimed that they struggled to find a hospital in Delhi for her treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023