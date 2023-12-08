NIA court allows Jamia student to write exam in Tihar jailJail
A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi on Wednesday allowed Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) University student Mohd. Mohsin Ahmad to write his BTech exam in Tihar Jail.
The court directed that an authorised invigilator by the university visit the concerned jail on the day of the examination as per schedule. "The Superintendent Jail shall ensure that the arrangement for facilitating the applicant or accused to appear in the examination be made in such a room or library where there is complete peace and a congenial environment," the district judge ordered on December 6, 2023.
Ahmad is accused in a UAP(A) case for allegedly raising funds for ISIS. He was chargesheeted by the NIA in January, this year.
The Principal District and Sessions Judge of Patiala House Court, Sanjay Garg, allowed Mohd. Mohsin Ahmed's plea to write exams in Tihar jail. The NIA arrested Ahmed on August 6, 2022, in connection with a case filed in June 2022. (ANI)
