Gogamedi murder: Driver who dropped shooters off in Sujangarh recounts moments leading up to killing

The driver, who dropped the two shooters off in Sujangarh in his car, on Thursday recounted the events leading up to the chilling murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Yogesh Sharma, the driver, said, "I got a call from the boy, who stays with me, that two passengers were to be dropped off at Sujangarh. I agreed. On the way, they asked me to drop them off in Hisar. I refused and dropped them off in Sujangarh instead."

"From the Sujangarh bus stand, they boarded a private bus. They were talking to me very normally," the driver recalled. "The next morning, when I learnt about the murder and saw their faces in the news, I was convinced that these were the same men whom I dropped off in Sujangarh at night," Sharma told ANI on Thursday.

Earlier. on Wednesday, Rajasthan Police identified two shooters who they claimed were involved in the killing. The two assailants were identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, the state police informed, adding that the latter is a resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana.

The third assailant, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the crossfire, police informed. On Wednesday, two police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), were suspended in connection with the incident.

Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday. (ANI)

