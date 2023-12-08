Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj conducts surprise inspection of night shelters near AIIMS

In a bid to assess and improve the conditions of night shelters in the national capital, Delhi's Urban Development Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, undertook a surprise inspection of shelters near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. Bharadwaj, accompanied by officials from the Urban Development Department, arrived unannounced at the night shelters to observe firsthand the facilities made available there.

During the inspection, Bhardwaj was seen interacting with the officials and those camping inside these shelters. The minister also visited areas near Sarai Kale Khan and Rain Basera as part of his surprise inspection.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)