Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj conducts surprise inspection of night shelters near AIIMS

In a bid to assess and improve the conditions of night shelters in the national capital, Delhi's Urban Development Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, undertook a surprise inspection of shelters near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 06:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 06:44 IST
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj conducts surprise inspection. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During the inspection, Bhardwaj was seen interacting with the officials and those camping inside these shelters. The minister also visited areas near Sarai Kale Khan and Rain Basera as part of his surprise inspection.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

