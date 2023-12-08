Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj conducts surprise inspection of night shelters near AIIMS
In a bid to assess and improve the conditions of night shelters in the national capital, Delhi's Urban Development Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, undertook a surprise inspection of shelters near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to assess and improve the conditions of night shelters in the national capital, Delhi's Urban Development Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, undertook a surprise inspection of shelters near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. Bharadwaj, accompanied by officials from the Urban Development Department, arrived unannounced at the night shelters to observe firsthand the facilities made available there.
During the inspection, Bhardwaj was seen interacting with the officials and those camping inside these shelters. The minister also visited areas near Sarai Kale Khan and Rain Basera as part of his surprise inspection.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sarai Kale Khan
- Delhi
- Bhardwaj
- Saurabh Bhardwaj
- Rain Basera
- Saurabh Bharadwaj
ALSO READ
Delhi schools begin nursery, KG, Class 1 admission process; last date Dec 15: DoE
Teen stabs boy 55 times, slits throat and dances: horror in Delhi unfolds on CCTV
Chinese Premier Li calls for practical steps to implement consensus reached at New Delhi summit of G20
Inaugural Khelo India Para Games to be held in Delhi from December 10-17
Indian Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate DATE in New Delhi