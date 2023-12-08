Left Menu

BSF, Punjab police recover Pak drone in Amritsar

The Border Security Force, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered a Pakistani drone in the Amritsar sector, the BSF Punjab Frontier said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 06:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 06:45 IST
BSF, Punjab police recover Pak drone in Amritsar
BSF, Punjab police recover Pak drone. (Photo/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered a Pakistani drone in the Amritsar sector, the BSF Punjab Frontier said on Friday. According to officials, the drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model-DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China), the BSF said in a statement. "On specific intelligence input, @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd (@AmritsarRPolice) launched a joint search operation and recovered a Pakistani #drone (Quadcopter - DJI Mavic 3 Classic-MADE IN CHINA), from a field near Village Dhanoe Kalan, District Amritsar, Punjab," the BSF Punjab Frontier posted on X.

A search operation in the area is underway, the officials said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023