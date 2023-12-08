Ayodhya: Ram temple replicas fetch eyeballs as consecration date draws near

The wooden replicas of Ayodhya's Ram Temple are fetching eyeballs and are the newest attraction in shops across Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, as the city gears up for the highly anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' or consecration of the shrine on January 22, next year. "The replica is very similar to the original Ram Temple. Thousands of people are involved in the construction of the grand Ram temple. Earlier, we used to present our guests (visitors) and VIPs with a replica of the Taj Mahal but now we can gift them miniature versions of the Ram Temple," Ajay Kumar, a resident of Ayodhya, told ANI.

The replicas offer a visual representation of the sacred structure, giving devotees a sense and feel of the grandeur of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony as it unfolds next year. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between noon and 12:45 pm on January 22, next year. The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (ANI)

