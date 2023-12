Soccer-Copa America group stage draw

Following is the 2024 Copa America group stage draw, which was made at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, United States on Thursday: GROUP A

Argentina Peru

Chile CONCACAF Play-off winner (Canada/Trinidad and Tobago)

GROUP B Mexico

Ecuador Venezuela

Jamaica GROUP C

United States Uruguay

Panama Bolivia

GROUP D Brazil

Colombia Paraguay

CONCACAF Play-off winner (Honduras/Costa Rica)

