Maharashtra: Leopardess rescued by forest dept gives birth to 4 cubs in Nashik

A leopardess that was rescued by the forest department in Maharashtra's Nashik gave birth to four cubs on Thursday, officials said on Friday. All four cubs and the mother leopardess are said to be healthy and doing fine.

Detailing about the leopardess and cubs Nashik Range Forest Officer (RFO) Vrushali Ghade said that they are all fine and will be released into forest after having a discussion with senior officials. "Two days back a leopardess was rescued by the Forest Department from Shinde Village in Nashik. She gave birth to four cubs," Ghade said.

He said that they are monitoring the health condition of cubs and the mother. "All the four cubs are healthy. Our medical officers are observing the mother's condition continuously. We will release her into the forest only after discussing it with them," said Vrushali Ghade. (ANI)

