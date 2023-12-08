India bans onion exports till March next year
The government has banned exports of onion till March next year with a view to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check.
''Export policy of onions... is amended from free to prohibited till March 31, 2024,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.
