Left Menu

Highlights of RBI's bi-monetary policy statement

Forex reserves stood at USD 604 billion as on December 1, remain confident of meeting external financing requirements comfortably RBI to remain vigilant and ready to act, as per the evolving outlook India better placed to withstand uncertainties compared to many other countries Proposed to hike e-mandate for recurring payments to Rs 1 lakh from current Rs 15,000 RBI to set up a cloud facility for the financial sector to enhance data security, privacy Next monetary policy committee meeting on February 6-8, 2024.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 11:28 IST
Highlights of RBI's bi-monetary policy statement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the highlights of RBI's bi-monetary policy statement: * RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.5 pc * Proposes to enhance UPI transaction limit for payment to hospitals and educational institutions from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. * Hikes GDP growth projection for current fiscal to 7 pc, from 6.5 pc earlier * Pegs GDP growth in December, March quarters at 6.5 pc, 6 pc * Retains average retail inflation projection at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24 * Inflation outlook to be considerably influenced by uncertain food prices * Intermittent vegetable price shocks could once again push up headline inflation in November and December * Rupee exhibited low volatility compared to its emerging market peers in 2023 * Relative stability of the rupee reflects the improving macroeconomic fundamentals and its resilience in the face of formidable global tsunamis. * Forex reserves stood at USD 604 billion as on December 1, remain confident of meeting external financing requirements comfortably * RBI to remain vigilant and ready to act, as per the evolving outlook * India better placed to withstand uncertainties compared to many other countries * Proposed to hike e-mandate for recurring payments to Rs 1 lakh from current Rs 15,000 * RBI to set up a cloud facility for the financial sector to enhance data security, privacy * Next monetary policy committee meeting on February 6-8, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023