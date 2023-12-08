Highlights of RBI's bi-monetary policy statement
Following are the highlights of RBI's bi-monetary policy statement: * RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.5 pc * Proposes to enhance UPI transaction limit for payment to hospitals and educational institutions from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. * Hikes GDP growth projection for current fiscal to 7 pc, from 6.5 pc earlier * Pegs GDP growth in December, March quarters at 6.5 pc, 6 pc * Retains average retail inflation projection at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24 * Inflation outlook to be considerably influenced by uncertain food prices * Intermittent vegetable price shocks could once again push up headline inflation in November and December * Rupee exhibited low volatility compared to its emerging market peers in 2023 * Relative stability of the rupee reflects the improving macroeconomic fundamentals and its resilience in the face of formidable global tsunamis. * Forex reserves stood at USD 604 billion as on December 1, remain confident of meeting external financing requirements comfortably * RBI to remain vigilant and ready to act, as per the evolving outlook * India better placed to withstand uncertainties compared to many other countries * Proposed to hike e-mandate for recurring payments to Rs 1 lakh from current Rs 15,000 * RBI to set up a cloud facility for the financial sector to enhance data security, privacy * Next monetary policy committee meeting on February 6-8, 2024.
