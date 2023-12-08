Left Menu

Delhi: Crime branch nabs 2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The Delhi Police crime branch has arrested two shooters of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in a shooting incident on December 3 at Punjab ex-MLA's house.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 11:30 IST
Delhi: Crime branch nabs 2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Delhi police officials with 2 shooters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police crime branch has arrested two shooters of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in a shooting incident on December 3 at the Punjabi Bagh house of a former MLA of Punjab. According to the police, the names of both the shooters are Akash who is a resident of Sonipat and Akhil of Charkhi Dadri.

Both of the shooters were involved in the firing at the house of Punjab's ex-MLA Deep Malhotra on December 3. This work was carried out at the behest of Goldie Brar. Goldie had sent threatening voice notes to the ex-MLA and also called for recovery.

Ex-MLA's liquor vends were also burnt in Punjab on Goldie's orders. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at nearly a dozen locations in Haryana and Rajasthan in connection with the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi case, sources said.

The locations raided were the residential premises of some suspects having links with Bishnoi, who is currently in jail and is one of the accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The raids were being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the gang members of Bishnoi.

The Punjab Police had said that the killing of Moosewala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Bishnoi gang was involved in it. Bishnoi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bathinda jail in Punjab in November 2022 in connection with a case involving a conspiracy by terror groups and criminal syndicates to carry out violent acts and sensational crimes across India.

The arrested gangster has been linked to multiple cases, including conspiracies aimed at carrying out targeted and sensational killings in several regions, spanning Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi. His involvement in these activities has been reported over the past decade. Bishnoi has been in prison since 2014 after he was apprehended during a clash with the Rajasthan Police. He was relocated to Delhi's Tihar jail the previous year but was arrested by the Punjab Police on June 14 and shifted to Punjab in connection with the sensational homicide of singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29. 

