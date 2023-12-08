Tamil Nadu: Kerala Couple die after car falls into Trichy's Kollidam River
According to police, the accident occurred on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway when the couple was travelling to Chennai from Trichy airport.
ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 11:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A couple from Kerala died after the car in which they were travelling in fell into the Kollidam River in Tamil Nadu's Trichy on Friday. According to police, the accident occurred on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway when the couple was travelling to Chennai from Trichy airport.
Trichy City Police and Fire Department rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased couple to the Trichy government hospital. The police are investigating the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala: Four Youth Congress workers arrested in fake voter ID cards case
Heavy rains continue to batter Kerala
Kerala CM sticks to his stand, claims DYFI workers saved black flag waving Youth Cong activists
Massive rally in Kerala: Cong stands firm in solidarity with Palestine, condemns Israeli aggression
Heart of 2yr-old brain dead patient from Delhi travels 2000 km to save a life in Chennai