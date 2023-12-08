Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Kerala Couple die after car falls into Trichy's Kollidam River

According to police, the accident occurred on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway when the couple was travelling to Chennai from Trichy airport.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 11:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A couple from Kerala died after the car in which they were travelling in fell into the Kollidam River in Tamil Nadu's Trichy on Friday. According to police, the accident occurred on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway when the couple was travelling to Chennai from Trichy airport.

Trichy City Police and Fire Department rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased couple to the Trichy government hospital. The police are investigating the incident. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

