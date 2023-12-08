Maharashtra winter session: Opposition leaders shout slogans to target govt over farmers’ issues

On the second day of the winter session of Maharashtra legislature, the Opposition continued to accuse the government of not acting on issues faced by farmers and its demands for higher MSP for cotton, better prices for onions and farm loan waiver. Opposition MLAs stood on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan here and shouted slogans against the Maharashtra government. Speaking to reporters, state Congress chief Nana Patole said, “Farmers have lost their crops due to unseasonal rains. Cotton growers are severely affected as the crops got wet due to the showers. The state government must ensure higher remuneration to cotton growers as it could offer them some relief from the current distress.” Holding garlands made of cotton, senior leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP and Congress, joined the protest. They demanded the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 14,000 per quintal of cotton and higher MSPs for soyabean. Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition in the legislative council, said they are opposed to what he called anti-farmer policies of the government. “We demand proper prices for cotton, soyabean and onion,” he said.

