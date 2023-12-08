COP28 president tells nations to get out of "comfort zones" in search of final deal

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber told nations gathered in Dubai for climate talks to get out of their comfort zones in negotiations towards a final deal.

"I need you to step up and I need you to come out of your comfort zones," he told a plenary session.

"And I kindly ask you all to be flexible and to truly and genuinely engage in our deliberations and discussions."

