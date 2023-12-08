Extraordinary meeting to conclude EU fiscal rules deal is possible - Spanish financial minister Calvino

EU Finance ministers could convene again in an extraordinary meeting to agree on European Union fiscal rules if a deal is not reached on Friday, Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino said after a night of talks with fellow EU finance ministers in Brussels.

"We are almost there, we have made significant progress and I hope that in the coming days we will be able to finalize. (...) And if necessary, we would convene an extraordinary Ecofin meeting with the view of reaching a final agreement before the end of the year", she said.

France and Germany still differ on how to sustain investment when the budget deficit is above EU limits, and other countries, roughly in two camps behind Paris and Berlin, are wrangling over issues including the minimum pace of annual debt reduction.

